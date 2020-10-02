Ondo Election: IGP Deploys 1 DIG, 1 AIG, 11 CPs

File photo: The Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, at a meeting with the President in Abuja on May 14, 2020.

Ahead of the Ondo State Governorship election, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu (NPM, MNI) has deployed a DIG Adeleye Olusola Oyabade (MNI), who is a Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Research and Planning.

Also to assist the DIG is AIG Karma Hosea Hassan (PSC) an Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Federal Operations (FEDOPS), Department of Operations, Force Headquarters Abuja and 11 Commissioners of Police as part of efforts at ensuring effective coordination and full implementation of security arrangements towards a peaceful election slated to hold on October 10.

In a statement by the Force PRO, DCP Frank Mba, the IGP charged the coordinating DIG to bring his wealth of experience to bear by ensuring the due enforcement of all electoral laws throughout the period of the election.

“CP Garba Baba Umar will be in charge of Monitoring/Evaluation and will be assisted by CP Habu Sani. Other Senior Police Officers deployed to handle other layers of security in the State are: CP Abiodun Alabi, CP Bishi Omololu, CP Ashafa Kunle, CP Akeera M. Yonous, CP Buba Sanusi, CP Audu Madaki, CP Evelyn Peterside, CP Sadiku Gbenga and CP Abutu Yaro”.

The IGP warned that no Security Aide will be allowed to accompany VIPs or Political appointees on the Day of the Guber Election noting that severe punishments will be meted out to anyone who violates the order.

“Officers and men of the Force as well as personnel of other security agencies deployed for the election have also been charged by the IGP to conduct themselves professionally and work in line with best practices as highlighted in the Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for Elections”.

He asked members of the public, especially politicians and their supporters to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies in the national assignment of guaranteeing a hitch-free gubernatorial poll.