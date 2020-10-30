ondo-election:-jegede-challenges-akeredolu’s-victory-at-tribunal

Candidate of the PDP for the 2020 Ondo Governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede, spoke to reporters on September 5, 2020.

The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Ondo State election, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has approached the Elections Tribunal to challenge the result of the October 10 election.

This was confirmed to Channels Television on Friday by the Spokesperson of Eyitayo Jegede campaign Organization, Gbenga Akinmoyo in Akure, the state capital.

Joined in the petition by Jegede are the Independent National Electoral Commission, the All Progressives Congress and the Deputy Govenor-elect, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The PDP candidate is challenging the election on the grounds that the election was marred by irregularities and pockets of violence and intimidation.

This comes three weeks after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the incumbent Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as winner of the election.

Akeredolu polled 292,830 votes to beat Jegede who garnered 195,791 votes and the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi who placed a distant third with 69,217 votes.