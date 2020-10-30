ondo-election:-pdp’s-jegede-heads-to-tribunal

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the last governorship election of Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, has challenged the victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP candidate joined the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC and the deputy governor-elect, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in the petition.

Jegede is challenging the election on four grounds including “that the election was marred by irregularities and pockets of violence and intimidation”.

He also faulted the emergence of Governor Akeredolu as the candidate of the APC during its governorship primary election held on the 20th of July 2020.

Akeredolu was declared the winner by INEC in the October 10 governorship election.

The governor scored 292,830 votes to beat his two rivals, PDP’s Jegede with 195,791 and Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) with 69,127 votes.

