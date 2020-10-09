Ondo Election: Police Promise Better Performance Than In Edo

A file photo of police officers on duty.

Police have assured the people of Ondo State of a better performance than they did in Edo during the governorship election.

Mr Leye Oyebade, who is the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) overseeing police operations during the election in Ondo, gave the assurance on Friday in Akure, the state capital.

According to him, the police have put necessary measures in place to ensure the exercise goes smoothly and ensure the security of the electorate.

“We have all that it takes; the personnel have been trained to be professional, the technical platforms are working and we are ready to the election,” the DIG told Channels Television at the Command Headquarters in Akure.

He added, “As you have seen us here, the morale of the officers is very high, and we are here to sacrifice; we are going to do it passionately to ensure that we get the success that we desire and deserve.”

Oyebade gave an update on the security situation in the state, noting that the police were aware of the pockets of violence recorded recently in some parts of the state.

He, however, stressed that some actions have been taken to avert a reoccurrence, including the deployment of security operatives to identified flashpoints.

The DIG also revealed that the police have carried out a threat analysis, saying they would not to close their eyes on other areas.

He stated that covert operatives who are not in uniform would be deployed to strategic locations to monitor the election for prompt arrest of persons that may be involved in vote-buying and other electoral offenses.

Speaking about the introduction of technology to secure Ondo State during the election, Oyebade said, “Take it as I have just said it, we won’t be able to divulge all.”

He added, “But let me just say one or two things; we will track our suspects, we will track would-be offenders, we will track those that we have arrested, and we will equally do a lot of airspace monitoring and that is using our helicopter.

“We are also going to dominate the water space, we are in collaboration with naval personnel to ensure that no crisis, no problem is coming from the waterways.”