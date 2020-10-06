Ondo election: SDP candidate steps down, endorses Akeredolu

The candidate of the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the Ondo State governorship election Peter Fasua has stepped down and endorsed icumbent Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for reelection.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Idanre, Fasua a native of the capital city of Akure, said “I am stepping aside from the race because my vision and that of our party is identical with the vision of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu”, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“When I cross-pollinate with the Governor during our debate on Sunday, I realized that most of my vision for the state was already expressed and initiated by Governor Akeredolu. He has done well. I am joining his train so that I can be part of the positive history the Governor is creating.

“So, we are collapsing our structure, offices, and everything at our disposal together to ensure that the plans to industrialise our state becomes a reality.”

The SDP chieftain also donated his campaign office and buses to the Akeredolu’s campaign organisation.

Responding, Akeredolu thanked Fasua and SDP for placing the interest of the state above their personal interest, promising never to betray their trust in him.

“Be rest assured that I will not disappoint you. My administration shall continue to deliver for the people. I will never derail,” Akeredolu said.

The SDP member representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye, also endorsed Akeredolu for reelection, saying “Mr. Governor has assured me that he would develop Idanre.”

“We must realize that politics is all about interests and should not be played with emotions,” Adefisoye said. “Now that your leader has declared support for Akeredolu, we should agree with this decision and work for the victory of Akeredolu. This election is going to be operation win your units.”

“I want to assure you that the governor will fulfill all his promises on developmental projects in Idanre and Ifedore. I should be blamed in the unlikely event that Governor Akeredolu did not fulfill his promises,” Adefisoye said told his supporters.

