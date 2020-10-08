Ondo Election: We Can’t Rest On Our Oars, INEC Chairman Tells Staff

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, addressing a press conference in Abuja on February 14, 2020. Photos: Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has charged staff of the organization to resist any action that will mar the Ondo Governorship election, saying the electoral umpire cannot rest on its oars.

“Indeed, our staff members, assisted by the security agencies and other critical stakeholders, did not spare any effort in ensuring the successful conduct of the election,” the INEC boss said in a statement on Thursday, while recalling the success recorded by INEC in the recently concluded Edo Governorship election.

“Clearly, Nigerians and friends of Nigeria are pleased with the outcome and we are encouraged by their commendations. However, we cannot afford to rest on our oars. Another end-of-tenure Governorship election is upon us. There is now an even higher expectation on Ondo State.”

While restating the body’s resolve for a free and fair election in Ondo State, Professor Mahmood implored INEC staff to “resist any form of temptation and let your individual actions be guided by the extant laws and good conscience,” stressing that “only the choice of the electorate” will prevail.

“Always remember that any unethical action by one INEC official is capable of rubbing off on all of us,” he explained. “Remain vigilant, principled and committed to the mission and vision of the Commission.”