Ondo Election: YPP Candidate Denies Withdrawing From Race

The candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, Dotun Ojon, has denied withdrawing from the race.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, Ojon said his party is not for sale.

When asked if he stepped down for a major political party, he replied in the negative.

“That is not true. YPP is not for sale and we are not ready to step down for anyone,” the governorship hopeful said.

He expressed shock when the YPP chairman informed him of a media report that the party has collapsed its structure for the endorsement of another party’s candidate.

Ojon explained that the rumour followed a press statement indicating how 10 political parties threw its weight behind another political party, adding that he did not know who signed on behalf of the YPP.

He noted that his party is being recognised by the people of the state, noting that he is confident of victory in the polls.

The candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, Dotun Ojon.

“For us, it is a sign that YPP has become a force in Ondo State that everyone wants to identify with. When we started, nobody gave us a chance. Nobody knew we could come this far,” he said.

When asked if he has a chance, being the youngest candidate among other contenders, for the number one seat in the state, Ojon said: “Of course I do. With due respect, I am about the only person who understands Ondo State more than every other person.”

On his agenda for the people of the state, the YPP candidate said if elected into office, he will embark on an agricultural revolution that will create better opportunities for the masses.

He also promised to effectively secure the lives and properties of the Ondo people should they voted him as the next governor of the state.