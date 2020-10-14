Ondo government reopens schools October 19

Rotimi Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has directed that all schools in the state should reopen on October 19th, after over six months break following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Speaking with newsmen in Akure, the governor said that primary, secondary schools and tertiary institutions in the state are to open on the same date.

Akeredolu who spoke through the Chairman of the Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19, Prof Segun Fatusi said ” all schools in Ondo State can resume full academic activities by Monday, 19th October, 2020.

He further directed that all schools should abide by the COVID-19 preventive guidelines released by the Ondo State Inter-ministerial Committee to ensure the safety of staff and students.

According to him “the Governor has also instructed the Ondo State Inter-ministerial Committee to conduct periodic monitoring visit to schools and any school found not to be complying with the COVID-19 guidelines should be shut.

The governor noted that schools reopening must adhere to some guidelines which include” notices with the message, “No Mask, No Entry, must be boldly displayed at the entrance of the school and at strategic spots throughout the school compound;

“Infrared thermometer must be made available and used to assess the temperature of each staff, student, and visitors at the point of entry into the schools;

“Handwashing devices with an adequate and constant source of running water and soaps must be available in schools and all individuals must wash their hands when entering the schools.

“Alternatively, hand sanitisers with alcohol content of not less than 70% may be used;

“All individuals with high temperature or who show any form of illness must not be allowed into the school: written guidelines must be available in that regard;

“Seats in the classrooms and staff rooms must be separated with a minimum space of two metres or 6 feet (two arm’s length); and

“A “COVID-19 monitoring team” must be established in each school with the responsibility for monitoring and ensuring full compliance of all staff and students with the above-stated guidelines.

Meanwhile, the state Health Commissioner, Dr Jibayo Adeyeye said that the state has 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Adeyeye said that “from Akoko South East (4 cases), Akure South (3 cases), Ileoluji-Okeigbo (1 case), Ose (1 case), Owo (1case), Idanre (1 case) and Okitipupa (1 case) LGAs new cases were reported.

According to him “seven confirmed cases were symptomatic, while two of the newly confirmed cases were healthcare workers from Akoko South East LGA”.

The commissioner added the state has a total of 1651 confirmed COVID-19 cases; with 25 active confirmed cases and 36 deaths since its outbreak in the state.

