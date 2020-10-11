Ondo Gov’s victory a reward for good performance — AbdulRazaq

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated his Ondo State counterpart Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on his victory at the Saturday governorship ballot, saying the victory was deserving.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Chief press secretary Rafiu Ajakaye in Ilorin last night.

The statement reads,“I congratulate His Excellency the Governor of Ondo State on his victory. It is a deserving reward for his good works. The massive victory is a resounding vote of confidence by the people in his leadership in the past four years. The outcome is therefore a victory for the excellent performance of our party under his able leadership in the Sunshine State.

“I also congratulate the leadership and members of our party, the APC, in Ondo and across the country for rallying round the Governor to achieve this convincing victory”, the governor said.

Vanguard