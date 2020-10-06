Ondo Guber: Court fixes Oct 26 to hear AAC governorship candidate’s listing error

A Federal High Court in Akure has fixed Oct. 10 to hear a suit of error in listing of name of the governorship candidate of the African Action Congress(AAC) by INEC in the Oct. 10, gubernatorial election.



Justice Abdul Onabanjo, therefore, adjourned the hearing until Oct. 26.

The flag-bearer of the AAC, Mr Samuel Omotoso, dragged his party National Chairman and INEC for enlisting him as the running-mate of the party instead of the Governorship candidate of the party.

Omotoso, through his counsel, Mr Oladele Oladejo, prayed that removal and omission of his name from the list published by INEC on Aug. 20, 2020 having fulfilled all conditions precedent and stipulated, obtained filled and submitted all necessary forms is unlawful, illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.

The applicant wants his name to be inputted as the gubernatorial candidate of the party and Adeleye Adekunle Peter be removed as the gubernatorial candidate of the party.

The respondents in the case are the AAC, Dr. Leonard Nzenwa, the National Chairman of AAC, INEC, Mr Israel Ayeni, the state chairman of the party and Mr Adeleye Peter, who was listed as the governorship candidate of the party.

Commenting on the matter, the state Chairman of AAC, Ayeni said : “the court has performed its duty and we are looking forward to justice to prevail.

” Though in our party, we believe in oneness and unity, nevertheless, we believe in doing the right thing.

“We hope that as soon as possible, the court will do the right thing,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria