ondo-guber-election-results-collation-[live-updates]

Collation for the Ondo Governorship election has commenced. Below are collations of some of the results from polling units in the state as compiled from INEC and reports from our correspondents.
Mimiko wins unit
Former governor of Ondo state and national leader of Zenith Labour party, Dr Olusegun Mimiko has won in his unit.
Mimiko”s ZLP polled 81, in his Unit 20 ward 7, Ondo West council area of the state.
The APC scored 19 votes while the PDP scored 31 votes.
Ifedayo Abegunde loses polling unit to PDP
The former Ondo State Secretary State Government, SSG, Hon Ifedayo Abegunde has lost in his polling unit to the PDP.
Abegunde in his ward 5 unit 11 Akure South LGA scored 58 votes as against 139 polled by the opposition PDP.
LGA: AKURE SOUTH
AKOBO, AT AKOBO JUNCTION
PU Code: 28/06/01/016
APC: 11
PDP: 16
ZLP: 0
MILE 13, IN FRONT OF AYODELES HOUSE
PU Code: 28/06/01/005
APC: 12
PDP: 15
APONMU, APONMU COMM. HIGH SCH
PU Code: 28/06/01/010
APC: 97
PDP: 113
ZLP: 3
AJEGUNLE, ST MICHAELS PRY SCH
PU Code: 28/06/01/013
APC: 16
PDP: 39
ZLP: 1
AGO AKURE, ST PATRICKS PRY SCH
PU Code: 28/06/01/012
APC: 65
PDP: 89
ZLP: —
AGO MATTEW, IN FRONT OF MATTEWS HOUSE
PU Code: 28/06/01/015
APC: 24
PDP: 12
ZLP: 2
AKOBO, AT AKOBO CAMP
PU Code: 28/06/01/017
APC: 29
PDP: 24
SDP: 1
ZLP: 1
PILOT SAWMILL, PILOT PRY SCH
PU Code: 28/06/01/014
APC: 12
PDP: 9
ZLP: 1
LGA: ESE-ODO
Ward / RA: APOI I
L.A SCH IGBEKEBO
PU Code: 28/07/01/001
COMM. PRY SCHOOL QUARTERS APOI ZION
PU Code: 28/07/01/014
APC: 66
PDP: 7
ZLP: 51
R.C.M SCH IGBEKEBO I
PU Code: 28/07/01/003
APC: 77
PDP: 15
ZLP: 41
OPEN SPACE AT LEKKI
PU Code: 28/07/01/005
APC: 60
PDP: 21
ZLP: 41
OPEN SPACE AT KATURI
PU Code: 28/07/01/009
APC: 73
ADP: 2
PDP: 22
ZLP: 50
R.C.M IGBEKEBO II
PU Code: 28/07/01/004
APC: 27
PDP: 15
ZLP: 15
OPEN SPACE AT ARULEWO
PU Code: 28/07/01/008
PDP: 26
APC: 58
ZLP: 28
ZLP Candidate and deputy governor, Ajayi wins his polling unit
The candidate of the ZLP, Hon Agboola Ajayi has won his polling unit 004 – R.C.M at Idumado Quarter, Kiribo in Ese- Odo council area of Ondo state.
PDP – 5
APC – 13
ZLP – 395
AAC – 1
LP – 1
Void – 6
Ondo Speaker, Oleyelogun loses polling Unit
The speaker of the Ondo state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Bamidele Oleyelogun has lost his polling unit to the opposition PDP.
His party, APC polled 180 votes while the opposition PDP scored 240 votes
LGA: AKOKO NORTH WEST
Ward / RA: ARIGIDI/IYE I
AJIWAS HOUSE
PU Code: 28/02/01/022
APC: 75
ZLP: 5
A.U.D ARIGIDI, ST PAULS ARIGIDI
PU Code: 28/02/01/006
APC: 88
PDP: 38
ZLP: 13
SDP: 1
IJAIJA, COURT HALL ARIGIDI
PU Code: 28/02/01/010
APC: 82
PDP: 43
ZLP: 10
ILEPA/EKUNSO, FRONTAGE OF AWES HOUSE
PU Code: 28/02/01/023
APC: 46
PDP: 26
ZLP: 10
SDP: 1
ILEPA/EKUNSO, LATE OGUNLEYES HOUSE
PU Code: 28/02/01/020
APC: 50
PDP: 57
ZLP: 11
LGA: AKOKO SOUTH WEST
Ward / RA: OKA III B OWASE /IKESE/IWONRIN/EBINRIN/IDORIN
OWASE I, C.A.C GRAM. SCH
PU Code: 28/04/05/001
APC: 98
PDP: 109
ZLP: 10
ADP: 4
LGA: ILAJE
Ward / RA: MAHIN 11
OGOGORO ZION I: COMM PRY. SCH. OGOGORO ZION
PU Code: 28/10/04/008
APC: 110
PDP: 46
ZLP: 3
MOTORO II: OPEN SPACE NEAR BAALES COMP. MOTORO
PU Code: 28/10/04/024
APC: 62
PDP: 98
ZLP: 43
ADP: 2
ABEALALA I UNITED SCHOOL: ABEALALA
PU Code: 28/10/04/016
APC: 131
PDP: 57
ZLP: 31
SDP: 1
