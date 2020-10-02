Ondo Guber: Election will be bloodless, APC chairman assures

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin, has assured that the next week Saturday governorship election in the state would be bloodless

Adetimehin in a statement in Akure allayed the fear of the people of the state that the state would witness the repeat of the 1983 orgy of violence.

According to him “the next weekend governorship election would not only be free, fair but without violence.

“l want to assure our people that the State would record a bloodless gubernatorial election next weekend.

He, therefore, appealed to all political actors to put the wellbeing of others into consideration, and play the political game by the rules.

The party chairman said that the renewal of governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s mandate would pave way for the consolidation of his administration industrialisation efforts.

It added that this in turn would transform the state economically.

The chairman while noting that Akeredolu is the best candidate for the gubernatorial election urged residents to vote en masse for him on October 10th.

Adetimehin also rejoiced with the government and people of Nigeria, Ondo State in particular, as the country celebrates its diamond anniversary.

He expresses delight that Nigeria has made tremendous progress, especially in expanding the economy, as well as international recognition, despite myriad of challenges.

While calling for individual contributions to strengthen democracy in Nigeria, Adetimehin appealed to government at all levels to expand their frontier in their engagement of different strata of the society to promote social harmony.

Vanguard News Nigeria.