Ondo: PDP governors united in support of Jegede — Tambuwal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has expressed its support for the party’s candidate in the Saturday Ondo State governorship election, Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN).

The Forum Chairman and Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal made the declaration in a statement issued by the Director-General of the forum, C.I.D. Maduabum in Abuja on Sunday.

Tambuwal said that the PDP governors were united, strong and primed to do its utmost to ensure the election of Jegede who has the experience, dynamism and programme of action to return Ondo State to her glory days.

He said that the forum’s attention was drawn to a story to the effect that there was a division among PDP governors with respect to Ondo gubernatorial elections.

The governor described the publication as tendentious, malicious, prejudicial, biased, procured, inciting, false and fake and planted by retrogressive and reactionary forces.

Tambuwal said that nothing could be further from the truth.

“We think that the story is the handwork of fifth columnists, who are afraid of the popularity of the PDP candidate and his likely victory, and have devised this means of creating doubts in the minds of Nigerians as a strategy for stopping the march of victory by PDP in Ondo.

“Nothing can stop the march of progress in Ondo. Indeed, Jegede’s victory is one whose time has come.

“The Forum speaks with one voice and this naked attempt to sow division and discord within its ranks has failed miserably.

“As a matter of fact, the PDP Governors just rose from a virtual meeting few days ago with a firm resolve and commitment to make sure that all hands are on deck to support and deliver the PDP candidate,” Tambuwal said.

He said that the PDP governors were fully aware of the importance of the Ondo elections to the image, solidarity and fortunes of the PDP as a political party.

“The governors are in no doubt that any division in its ranks will be counterproductive to PDP, her candidate and its quest to restore democracy, good governance, and accountability not only in Ondo State but Nigeria at large.”

“The PDP governors will storm Akure on Oct. 7 for the grand finale of the PDP governorship campaign.

“We will be in Akure to conclude a memorable grassroots-based campaign mounted by the PDP and her candidate in the last few weeks that has seemingly turned the tide in Ondo,” he said.

Tambuwal said this was not the time for empty unproductive fake news but time for action.

