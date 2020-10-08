Ondo Poll: Akeredolu deserves re-election following his giant strides – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State for his massive developmental projects in the state, saying he deserves to be elected for a second term.

Buhari made this known in his zoom message at the final campaign rally of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday in Akure.

The president, who appreciated the governorship aspirants of the party for accepting the outcome of its primaries, and decided to work for the party, said their patriotic and selfless conduct will serve as an enduring reference point in party politics.

President Buhari said “I have no doubt that our candidate is a good brand for the APC to market. I am particularly delighted by his original approach to governance.

“His performance within the limits of available resources is endearing. He has taken the state to a new level and on the path of prosperity.

“I inaugurated some of the projects executed by his administration which are enduring legacies.

“Today, I declare that Akeredolu deserves to be re-elected to consolidate on the good works of his first term,” he said.

The president, therefore, assured the electorate that adequate security has been put in place to ensure that the election is peaceful, transparent and fair.

Buhari, who also commended the APC family for their “uncommon display of brotherliness and unity”, said the collective desire of party leaders to entrench democracy accordingly was regarded as the basic ingredient to electoral process.

“It is my hope that the electorates will follow laid-down rules and regulations in accordance with the laws guiding the electoral process.

“I wish you all successful and peaceful election. Vote right, vote wisely, vote for continuity and progress, vote APC,” President Buhari said.

Vanguard News Nigeria