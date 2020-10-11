Ondo poll: Akeredolu in early lead as INEC announces results in 12 LGAs

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu

and his wife, Arabinrin

cast their votes at Unit 6, Ward 5, Ijebu Owo in Owo LGA. PHOTO: Twitter



Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won in nine of the 12 local government results so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), with a total of 166, 368 votes.

His closest rival, Mr Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), won in three local government areas, with a total of 133, 607 votes.

The candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi garnered 32,057 votes to come a distant third.

The nine local government areas won by the APC were Ile Oluji/Oke-Igbo, Irele, Akoko North-East, Akoko South-West, Akoko North-West, Ondo East, Owo, Idanre and Akoko South-East.

The PDP won in Akure South, Akure North and Ifedore local government areas, while the ZLP did not win in any local government.

The breakdown of the results showed that Akeredolu scored 13, 278 votes in Ile Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government area to beat Jegede and Ajayi, who polled 9,231 and 1,971 votes respectively.

In Irele Local Government area, Akeredolu won with12,643 votes, followed by Ajayi, who polled 5, 904 votes ahead of Jegede, who scored 5,493 votes.

Akeredolu also won in Akoko North-East Local Government area with a total of 16,572 votes, while Jegede and Ajayi tagged along with 8,380 and 3, 532 votes respectively.

Similarly, the APC candidate won in Akoko South-West Local Government area with 21, 232 votes, followed by the PDP candidate, who polled a total of 15, 055, while their ZLP counterpart scored 2,775 votes.

The story was not different in Akoko North-West Local Government area, where Akeredolu garnered 15,809 votes, with Jegede having 10,320 votes and Ajayi 3,221.

Akeredolu also won in Ondo East Local Government area with 6,485 votes, closely followed by candidates of the PDP and the ZLP, who polled 4,049 and 3, 221 votes respectively.

It was a landslide victory for Akeredolu in his Owo Local Government area, where he garnered a total of 35,957 votes to beat Jegede of the PDP, who scored 5,311, and Ajayi of the ZLP, who scored 408 votes.

Also in Idanre Local Government area, APC won with a total of 11,286 votes, PDP 7,499 and ZLP 3,623.

The APC candidate also recorded victory in Akoko South- East Local Government area with a total of 9,419 votes over candidates of the PDP and ZLP, who scored 4,003 and 2,004 votes respectively.

It was, however, a different story in Akure Local Government area, where Jegede of the PDP recorded a resounding victory with a total of 47,627 votes to beat Akeredolu of the APC, who polled 17,277 and Ajayi of the ZLP, who scored 1,046 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the results from the remaining six local government areas were expected to be announced by INEC later.

