Ondo Poll: Food vendors, others make brisk business at polling units

Food and other consumable vendors made brisk businesses at polling units in Okitipupa during Saturday’s Ondo State governorship election.

Most of the electorate who trooped out to cast their votes were seen buying foods, minerals, bottle water, chinchin, puff-puff (Deep fried dough), biscuits and other items.

Some of the vendors who spoke with NAN said that they made good money from voters at the units.

They also said they needed to bring out their wares since the election had grounded movement.

A food vendor, Mrs. Modeola Ajayi, said: “I made some money today as many people bought from me today and am happy,”

Mr Emmanuel Badmus, a mineral and bottle water seller, also said that he made money as many people bought from him.

Miss Shade Akanji, a small chops seller, also informed NAN that so many people patronised her which made her happy.

“I am happy as many people patronised me today,” she said.

Kazeem Aminu, a cigarette, kolanut, bittercola vendor, also expressed satisfaction on the sales he made at polling units, saying the large crowd was a blessing to him.

NAN also reports that the election grounded commercial and business activities as all shops were closed while vehicular movements were also restricted. (NAN)