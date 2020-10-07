Ondo Poll: IGP Warns Politicians Against Violence

File Photo of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has warned politicians against violence ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

The IGP’s warning was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba.

For Adamu, “the full weight of the law would be meted out to anyone who engaged in any electoral fraud, including violence, vote-buying, ballot box snatching, hate speeches and other unwholesome practices capable of undermining the peace and stability of the electoral process.”

“The IGP has charged all police officers and other law enforcement agents deployed for the election to act in accordance with the Electoral Act and other extant laws guiding their overall conduct before, during and after the elections,” the statement partly read.

“He warns that police officers and officers of other law enforcement agencies found acting contrary to their oaths of office or in aid of illicit electoral practices will be strictly and personally held liable with dire legal consequences.”

He reiterated that adequate deployments in terms of manpower, marine and aerial surveillance, and other assets of the force had been made to ensure effective security coverage.

