Ondo Poll: Police Arrest Two Suspects At Jegede’s Polling Unit

Police have arrested two suspects at a polling unit on the premises of the Sacred Heart Primary School in Ondo State.

Polling unit 9 ward 2 in Akure South Local Government Area, is where the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede, and his wife, Eno, voted in the ongoing election.

The school, which is located along Cathedral Road in the state capital, had hosted scores of voters before the incident.

While voting was ongoing, the two suspects were said to have driven into the venue of the election and parked their car very close to where ad-hoc officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were conducting the exercise.

Thereafter, the men made their way to where the electoral officials were seated with bags strapped behind them.

They were, however, promptly accosted by police officers on ground who questioned their motive.

This sparked an uproar from waiting voters but calm was later restored after the suspects were arrested and taken into a waiting bus.

Voters at the venue demanded that the men’s bags be open to know what was there, but the security operatives declined.

Both men were later taken away from the school premises by the police in a white bus.

The incident occurred hours after the PDP governorship candidate voted at the same venue.