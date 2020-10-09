Ondo poll: Security agencies beef up security at INEC office

Security has been beefed up at the state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akure, Ondo State, as the commission prepares for the Saturday governorship election in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent reports that security operatives from the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and others were seen at the INEC office located at Government Reserved Area (GRA), Alagbaka, Akure.

Armed security personnel in their patrol vehicles were observed at strategic positions at the entrance gate and major road leading to the INEC state office.



Aside the mounted road blocks at the main roads leading to the office, some of the security personnel were also seen with sniffer dogs in and around the premises of the office.

NAN also reports that there was stop and search of persons coming into the office at the gate. 1,478,460 voters who had collected their permanent voter cards are expected to participate in the Saturday election holding at 3,009 polling units in the 18 local government of the state, with 12 political parties in the contest.

