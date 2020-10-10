Ondo Poll: Thugs stab man with bottle at polling unit

Rival party supporters clashed in Ward 4 unit 002 in Ijomu/Obanla where a man was stabbed with a bottle by thugs and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The victim, simply called Gboye, was described as a strong supporter of a major contender for the Ondo governorship position.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that security operatives immediately stepped in and calmed the situation.

Voting had also began in Sacred Heart primary school ward two-unit nine and unit 10 where voters lined up in an orderly manner to cast their votes.

NAN reports that there was a large turnout by the voters and security operatives were stationed at strategic places to maintain law and order.

NAN also reports that the polling unit was where the candidate of People Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Eyitayo Jegede, was registered.

In Owode/Imuagun ward 11, unit 002 in Akure South Local government voting was going on smoothly without any hindrance but so many could not observe the laid down procedure of COVID-19.

