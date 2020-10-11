Ondo Poll: ‘We Wait On God’ – Jegede Campaign Spokesman

The spokesman of the Eyitayo Jegede campaign organisation, Gbenga Akinmoyo, reacts to the Ondo State governorship election which held on October 11, 2020.

The spokesman of the Eyitayo Jegede campaign organisation, Gbenga Akinmoyo says the team hopes on God going forward, following his principal’s defeated in the Ondo Governorship election.

He disclosed this during an interview on Channels Television in Akure on Sunday after the conclusion of the governorship election in Ondo State.

“This project is a project that God has ordained. As it is so, we wait. So we wait on God,” the spokesman said.

While thanking the people of the state for voting for their conscience during the polls, Akinmoyo also commended the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members for working hard for the party.

“For the benefit of the general public, we will like to thank all the Ondo State voters who went to the polls yesterday and voted for their conscience.”

His remarks come hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Akeredolu, the winner of the keenly contested election.

Akeredolu, who is also the incumbent governor, swept to victory by winning 15 of the 18 local governments in the keenly contested election.

He got 292,830 votes beating Jegede and Mr Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party came second and third in the election with 195,791 and 69,127 votes, respectively.