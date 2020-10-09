Ondo Polls: FRSC, Police collaborate to enforce restriction of vehicular movement

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has ordered operatives of the Corps deployed to cover the Ondo governorship election to ensure effective collaboration with the Nigerian Police Force in the enforcement of restrictions on vehicular movement.

The Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, said this in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Bisi Kazeem, on Friday in Abuja.



Oyeyemi said the order became imperative owing to the forthcoming Ondo gubernatorial election billed to hold on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

According to him, the Corps operatives drafted to cover the election have equally been mandated to clear obstructions from the roads.

“They have been ordered to carry out rescue operations in case of emergencies, maintain orderliness in polling booths and the certification of INEC Vehicles that will be used to convey electoral materials.

The News Agency Of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Corps Marshal had earlier stated that 1,500 personnel of the Corps and 35 Vehicles including tow trucks, ambulances have been deployed.

The measures would strengthen enforcement of the restriction during the entire process of the election.

