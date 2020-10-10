Ondo polls: Heavy rainfall disrupts voting process, destroys polling booths

Heavy rainfall has disrupted the ongoing election process in Ijebu area of Owo Local Government of Ondo State,.

NAN reports that the rain destroyed some election materials with the voting booths in some polling thoroughly soaked, while staff of INEC took refuge and struggled to secure the materials.

The voters also scampered to various directions to take shelter from the rain.

NAN reports that voting later commenced with security personnel keeping vigil at all polling units around the area.

At polling unit 002 in Ward 5, Ijebu-Owo area, NAN observed that voters wore their face masks, while INEC staff also made hand sanitizers and soap available for use.

Speaking with newsmen, Opeyemi Amadu, Presiding Officer, Ijebu 2 Unit 006 Ward 5, said that accreditation and voting would go on simultaneously.

She explained that the use of facemasks was compulsory while any voter showing symptoms of COVID-19, like incessant coughing, would be politely asked to leave the queue.

Opeyemi, who also said that branded face masks were prohibited, declared the voting open by 8:35 a.m,

NAN reports that voters were checked with a thermometer and given hand sanitizers while social distancing was observed.

The rain had stopped around 8:12 a.m while the first vote at that polling was cast by 8:51 a.m.

