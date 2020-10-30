ondo-polls:-jegede-challenges-akeredolu’s-victory-at-tribunal

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the October 10 polls in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, has urged the Elections Petitions Tribunal to upturn the election which returned Rotimi Akeredolu as governor.

Mr Jegede had earlier raised observations on the conduct of the election, alleging massive irregularities such as vote-buying and intimidation of party supporters.

In the petition which he filed before the tribunal on Friday, Mr Jegede joined the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Deputy Governor-elect, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The lead counsel, Ifedayo Adedipe, filed the petition on behalf of the governorship candidate of the PDP.

Mr Jegede is challenging the election on the grounds that the election was marred by irregularities and pockets of violence and intimidation.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State [PHOTO CREDIT: official Facebook page of Rotimi Akeredolu]

He is also faulting the process which brought about the emergence of Mr Akeredolu as the APC candidate.

Mr Akeredolu won the governorship election with a total of 292,830.

He was followed by Mr Jegede who polled 195,791 votes.

The deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, came third with a total tally of 69,127 votes.

The margin of victory between the governor and Mr Jegede is 97,039 votes.

Mr Akeredolu won in 15 of the 18 local governments, while Mr Jegede won only three in Akure South, Akure North and Ifedore.

Mr Ajayi did not win in any of the local governments, including his own in Ese Odo.