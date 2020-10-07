Ondo Polls: SDP candidate endorses Akeredolu, running mate supports Jegede

Ahead of the October 10 governorship polls in Ondo State, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Peter Fasua, has stepped down for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Speaking on Tuesday in the state capital, Akure, Mr Fashua said he is convinced that Mr Akeredolu will help achieve his plans for the state.

Asides from mobilising his supporters for the incumbent governor, he also donated coaster buses for the effective running of Mr Akeredolu’s campaign organisation.

A twist

But the deputy governorship candidate of the SDP, Rachel Ajayi, announced support for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede.

She disclosed that her decision was in line with the position of the party.

The chairman of the party, Dele Ogunbameru, earlier on Monday announced the party’s political support for Mr Jegede at the PDP’s secretariat in Akure.

Meanwhile, Mrs Ajayi said her partner did not consult her.

“I am a party person and I queue behind any position taken by my party and its leadership. The party has decided to support the Peoples Democratic Party as relayed by our state Chairman, Prince Dele Ogunbameru, and that is okay by me.

“Fasua has never called me for once and he has not been carrying the party along in all his programmes. Everything about him is business, he is not prepared for this election and he has always been acting as an agent of the APC as revealed even during the governorship debate,” she was quoted by the News Agency of Nigeria.

The decision by the duo has further strengthened the PDP and APC who are holding their grand finale campaigns today.

