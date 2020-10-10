Daily News

Ondo Residents In Last Minute Shopping Ahead Guber Polls

By
0
Post Views: Visits 0
Food items on display in a market in Akure, Ondo State capital. PHOTO: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

Residents of Akure, the Ondo State capital on Friday went into last-minute shopping ahead of the governorship election scheduled for Saturday, October 10.

Less than 24 hours to the D-day, increased commercial activities dominated the atmosphere areas including markets, major roads, and business hubs.

Residents thronged major markets as they purchased essential food items. The high influx of shoppers at the markets led to heavy vehicular movement and gridlock.

See photos from the markets below…


Ondo State election: Gov Akeredolu addresses journalists after casting his vote

Previous article

Ondo 2020: ZLP Candidate, Agboola Ajayi Denies Withdrawing From Race

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News