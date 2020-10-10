Ondo Residents In Last Minute Shopping Ahead Guber Polls

Food items on display in a market in Akure, Ondo State capital. PHOTO: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

Residents of Akure, the Ondo State capital on Friday went into last-minute shopping ahead of the governorship election scheduled for Saturday, October 10.

Less than 24 hours to the D-day, increased commercial activities dominated the atmosphere areas including markets, major roads, and business hubs.

Residents thronged major markets as they purchased essential food items. The high influx of shoppers at the markets led to heavy vehicular movement and gridlock.

See photos from the markets below…