Ondo: Saturday’s election will be my last – Akeredolu

Rotimi Akeredolu

Ondo state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and of course the All Progressives Congress, APC, gubernatorial candidate in the forthcoming election, has said that this year’s Ondo state governorship election would be his last election in the state.

He announced this while addressing the National Peace Committee and his contenders: His words as quoted by Punch: “This won’t be our first election, at least for me. This will be the third time around that I will be contesting in the state. And this will be the third and last time that I will be contesting an election in Ondo State.

“We went through elections in the last two occasions, all of us operating has brothers. I cannot recollect any violence in those two elections. But if we have one or two issues here and there, it is not to say that Ondo people are violent. Ondo State people, maybe learning from experience, have refused to be involved in violence. Elections here have always been peaceful.

“I can assure you that the election slated for Saturday will be peaceful for as long as our security agencies are there. Our people are not the one that can confront civil defence talkless of the police or soldiers. Ondo State people are peace-loving people.

Vanguard