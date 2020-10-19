Ondo varsity orders workers to resume today

Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, has directed teaching and non-teaching workers to resume duty today.

This directive is contained in a statement by acting Registrar Mr. Idowu Omowole, made available to reporters yesterday in Okitipupa.

He said the decision is in line with the directive of the state government, issued on October 13 that schools and institutions are to reopen after months of shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Certain categories of workers in the university were asked to work from home since March following the outbreak of the pandemic.

“In line with the state government’s directives that all schools and institutions should be reopened, we hereby notify teaching and non-teaching workers to resume duty on October 19,” Omowole said.