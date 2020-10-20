ondo-workers-to-akeredolu:-our-expectations-are-high

Osagie Otabor, Akure

Organised labour in Ondo state has said that their expectations from the second term administration of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu are very high.

The unions who urged Governor Akeredolu to keep faith with his electioneering promises said they were happy to support his reelection because of his administration’s strides and regular payment of salaries.

This was contained in a letter signed by the state Chairmen and Secretaries of Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and Joint Negotiating Council, Sunday Adeleye, Helen Odofin, Niyi Fabunmi; Omokehinde Shado, Tajudeen Balogun and Kehinde Olomiye respectively.

The labour leaders reminded the Ondo Governor not to forget his promises to the worker’s civil servants who they noted have been the engine of his administration’s policies.

According to the letter, “With joy in our hearts and a deep sense of gratitude to the Lord Almighty, the Organised Labour in Ondo State felicitate our dear Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN on his re-election for a second term of office as the Executive Governor of the Sunshine State.

“Our avowed commitment and involvements in the processes leading to your eventual emergence on the historic date 10:10:2020 stemmed out of the sincere convictions and trust we have in your person. To us, you have proven to be a true father who cares for his children not minding whose ox is gored.

“Workers of the State Public/Civil Service have not had it so good and sweet in the area of salary payment, regular promotion, conducive working environment (especially, the new Revenue House), the appointment of Head of government bureaucracies (i.e. Permanent Secretaries, Tutors General) and above all, the gift of Com. Oluwadare Aragbaiye to us as the Head of Service.

“These amongst others are reasons we preferred your candidature supported you and went round the 18 Local Governments, Ministries, Departments and Agencies preaching your good works as the reasons why you have to come back to continue the good works.

“Your Excellency, a new social contract has been signed, sealed and delivered arising from your announcement as the winner of the October 10 election. Our hopes have risen, expectations high and confidence in your ability to further deliver on our welfare needs renewing.

“We charge your humble self to keep faith with your electoral promises to the people of the State and especially the civil servants who have driven very productively the engine of your policies to which you have won wide acclaim and applause.

“Our dear Governor, we wish you a second term of office filled with peace more and more developments plus a progressive civil service.”