OndoDebate2020: We Need A More Holistic And Practical View At Governance – Jegede

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, says it is time for a more holistic, honest and practical view of governance.

Mr. Jegede disclosed this at the Ondo State Governorship debate put together by Channels Television, in partnership with the Civil Society Elections Situation Room and UK AID with support from UK foreign commonwealth development office.

Speaking on why he should be voted as governor of the state come Saturday, the Senior Advocate said his private and public sector experience makes him stand out from all other candidates.

Jegede further stated that his experience in both sectors has made him realise that at the moment things are not going well in the state, hence the need for a new face and a new positive change.

He said, “I believe the time has come for us to have a more holistic, honest, and practical view at governance” in Ondo State.

Mr. Jegede said he intends to grow the state’s economy and will confront the challenges in the health sector.

According to him, the health facilities in Ondo State are not in good shape, and the high-cost of medicare is putting a strain on the lives of the people especially pregnant women and children.

Jegede who was a former commissioner for justice and attorney general of Ondo said he is pained also by the challenges faced by students within the various tertiary institutions in the state, adding that he will look into the cost of tuition which tends now to be depriving many young people of getting the education they desire.