OndoDecides: Deputy Gov accuses security agencies of compromise

By Raymond Mordi

Ondo Deputy Governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) Hon Agboola Ajayi has accused security operatives of compromise in the ongoing governorship election.

He said the security arrangement was faulty and compromised.

After casting his ballot at about 11.15 am, Ajayi told reporters at his polling unit in Kiribo, Ese-Odo Local Government that security agencies did a bad job from what he has observed so far during the election.

He said they had compromised the system.

He said: “So far, so good. The procedure being adopted by INEC is okay, but from what I have seen, there appears to be a compromise on the part of security agencies.”

The ZLP candidate said everyone celebrated following the relative success the electoral umpire achieved in the recent election in Edo State, “thinking that things were gradually going back to normal but it appears we are going back to the era of ballot box snatching and violence.”

He enjoined INEC to cancel the result of the units in Owo where a video making the rounds in the social media suggested that there were electoral malpractices at some polling units.

Ajayi said he has watched videos and in civilised climes elections in such circumstances are usually cancelled.

On the boat carrying electoral materials that capsized on Friday night, he said had suggested it in the past to INEC that they should always endeavour to involve people from riverine areas in conveying electoral materials on water, to avoid such mishaps.