OndoDecides: Heavy downpour in Ondo as voters scamper to take shelter (VIDEO)

Heavy rainfall has disrupted the ongoing election process in Ijebu area of Owo Local Government of Ondo State.
Voters also scampered to various directions to take shelter from the rain.
NAN reports that the rain destroyed some election materials with the voting booths in some polling thoroughly soaked, while the staff of INEC took refuge and struggled to secure the materials.
