OndoDecides: Opposition afraid of defeat, plotting to discredit voting exercise — Ojogo

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Ondo state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo has asked the public to disregard a viral video which claimed that some people were shot in the polling unit where Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his wife, Betty voted.

In a statement, Ojogo said the video was the handiwork of the opposition aimed at discrediting the ongoing election.

“The public is hereby enjoined to disregard a puerile attempt by the opposition to discredit the electoral process that some people were shot at the polling unit where Governor Akeredolu voted.

“This is another failed effort to hang on spurious allegations to wade off the tension of an imminent defeat,” the statement said.

