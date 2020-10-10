OndoDecides2020: Ajayi says security officials failed to stop vote fraud

The deputy governor and the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party in the Ondo State governorship election, Agboola Ajayi, has voted at Polling Unit 4, Ward 2, Ese-Odo Local Government.

Mr Ajayi, one of the major contenders for the governorship seat in Alagbaka Government House, voted at 10:36 a.m. on Saturday.

Seventeen candidates are taking part in the election.

Asides the deputy governor, the other two major contenders are Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

After Mr Ajayi cast his vote, he lauded the electorate for the massive turnout and the peaceful conduct at the polling unit.

“You can see the turnout is encouraging. And the election is peaceful,” he said.

He advised the electoral commission, INEC, to live up to expectations by being neutral and accountable to the electorate.

However, Mr Agboola alleged that security operatives refused to act when someone who is not a member of the polling unit was canvassing votes for his opponent, Mr Akeredolu.

“The man laid seige and was forcing voters to vote for the APC. The security operatives failed to act,” he said.