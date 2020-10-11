OndoDecides2020: Akeredolu wins in Deputy Governor Ajayi’s local govt

The governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi, has been defeated by the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, in the former’s local government area, Ese-Odo.

Mr Ajayi, the current Ondo deputy governor, voted at Polling Unit 004, Ward 2 in Kiribo, Ese-Odo local government of the state on Saturday.

In the local government, Mr Akeredolu garnered 13,383 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had 4,680 and ZLP had 4,760 votes.

Although the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presented the names of 17 political parties on the ballot papers, only three parties are major contenders.

The major contestants are Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); the deputy governor and the candidate of the ZLP in the Ondo state governorship election, Agboola Ajayi; and Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP.

Although yet to be officially announced at the time of this report, results from Saturday’s poll show that Mr Akeredolu is on course to occupy the governorship seat in Alagbaka government house for another four years.

ESE-ODO LOCAL GOVERNMENT RESULT

Number of Registered Voters: 70,011



Number of Accredited Voters: 24,270

A – 14



AA – 01



AAC – 24



ADC – 78



ADP – 101



APC – 13,383



APGA – 09



APM – 12



APP – 25



LP – 79



NNPP – 06



NRM – 11



PDP – 4,680



PRP – 14



SDP – 76



YPP – 27



ZLP – 4,760

Total Number of Valid Votes: 23,300



Rejected Votes: 868

Total Votes Cast: 24,168