OndoDecides2020: Akeredolu wins Local Government by wide margin

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Saturday won the election in his local government area, Owo, by a wide margin.

Mr Akeredolu, according to the result announced by INEC, polled 35,957 votes to defeat his closest rival, Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who garnered 5,311 votes.

The governor won by over 30,000 votes.

The total number of registered voters is 138,448 with 44,634 accredited voters.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Akeredolu voted at Ijebu 2, polling unit 6, Ward 5, Isokun Oke area of Owo town in Owo Local Government and won at the unit.

He had expressed optimism that he would be victorious at the end of the poll and that the elections will “end in praise.”

Announcement of Local Government results are underway and so far, the state governor is leading by a wide margin.