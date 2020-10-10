OndoDecides2020: Akeredolu’s wife, Channels TV debunk false video of attack

The wife of the Ondo State Governor, Betty Akeredolu, on Saturday dispelled a viral video alleging she was injured in Owo at her polling unit.

She said this while fielding questions from reporters during an interview in Akure.

Mrs Akeredolu said that ”such desperation from her detractors would not bring about any spirited efforts that can soil her reputation.”

According to her, ”I am happy you asked this question for the world to see what detractors are trying to do; to damage the exercise.”

She said ”within a few minutes of the video going viral, she had been receiving calls and text messages.”

Channels TV has equally debunked the authenticity of the video in an earlier release.

“FAKE NEWS: The video below is doctored and is not part of Channels Television’s coverage of the Ondo 2020 Governorship Election,” the station wrote on Twitter.

“The events playing out in the video is from an incident in Delta State two years ago. See link to the original video:

FAKE NEWS: The video below is doctored and is not part of Channels Television’s coverage of the Ondo 2020 Governorship Election. The events playing out in the video is from an incident in Delta State two years ago. See link to the original video: https://t.co/Q3AHXtNWaR pic.twitter.com/jZyTyrOHHO — Channels Television (@channelstv) October 10, 2020

The purported video had gone viral in the early hours of Saturday on social media.

The video was titled: “Akeredolu’s wife injured, three killed as Governor’s details invade polling unit.”

The governor’s wife described the video as ‘doctored’ by those who hated her and who were bent on misinforming the public.

She also said the victory of her husband at the polls was non-negotiable.