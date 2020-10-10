OndoDecides2020: Finally, Jegede votes, says I’ll win

By Bisi Oladele, Akure

Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede eventually voted at 11:08 am, 10 minutes after the card reader failed to read his fingerprint and that of his wife, Eno.

Clad in white native attire with a blue cap to match, he dropped his ballot paper with excitement using two fingers to express victory.

In an interview with reporters, Jegede said he would win the election despite pockets of violence in some areas in Akure and Owo.

He said he was yet to receive reports from remote communities in the state as at press time.

He commended voters for their large turnout and for conducting themselves peacefully so far in the exercise.

On reports of violence, Jegede alleged one of his supporters, Sodiq Obanoyen, was attacked at his polling unit in Owo by thugs and some men clad in black dress, who he alleged were led by an unnamed commissioner.

Despite the incidents of violence, Jegede said he would win.

“Despite all of those incidents, we will win by the grace of God,” he said.