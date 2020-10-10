OndoDecides2020: Jegede decries card reader malfunction

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Ondo governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede, has said that the only challenge of the ongoing governorship election is the card reader machines faltering during the exercise.

The candidate spoke after casting his vote at his unit, Sacred Heart Primary School Unit 09, Ward 02, in Akure South Local Government Area.

He said the card readers failure was creating serious delay in the process.

He however praised the huge turnout of voters and the peaceful conduct of voters so far.

“I was on the queue for a long time and of course I protested,” he said.

“The card reader malfunctioned when I was supposed to cast my vote. After 10 minutes or thereabouts, the card reader suddenly woke up again and started functioning.

“So far, at least at this particular polling unit, the turn out has been massive, it has been peaceful, voters have conducted themselves peacefully.

“The only challenge we have is from INEC, and in respect to the card reader.”

On violence, he said he received reports of pockets of violence, especially in Ijomu area in Akure South Local Government Area.

He also said he received unconfirmed reports of cases of vote buying.

Mr Jegede also complained about attacks on one of his supporters, Sodiq Obanoyen in Owo.

According to him, Mr Obanoyen was attacked in his polling unit in Owo.

“I think that so far, despite all these challenges, there has not been any major disruption. I do not know what is happening in the remote areas,” he said.

“Those are incidences of violence, unfortunately, it is happening again in some major towns Akure, Owo, and unfortunately also we are seeing some decent men who are educated conducting themselves in a very unruly manner.”

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that at the Ijomu area, Unit 02, Ward 4, one person was injured with machete cuts and the process was disrupted.

But the police spokesman, Tee Leo-Ikoro, disputed the report, saying there was no violence in the area.

“Our men are there now and there is no violence at all,” he said.