OndoDecides2020: PDP deputy governorship candidate wins polling unit

The deputy governorship candidate of the PDP, Gboluga Ikengboju, has won the election at his polling unit in IluTitun, Okitipupa local government of the state.

He voted at Polling Unit 010, Ward 09, in Ilu Titun area of Okitipupa.

The PDP polled 121 votes in the unit to defeat the APC which had 24 votes. The ZLP scored nine votes in the unit.

Mr Ikengboju, a current House of Representatives member, is the running mate to Eyitayo Jegede.

He represents Irele/Okitipupa federal constituencies

The final results of the Saturday poll will determine who occupies the governorship seat in Alagbaka government house for the next four years.

Seventeen parties are taking part in the election with the PDP, APC and ZLP being the main contenders.