OndoDecides2020: PDP’s Jegede wins polling unit

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede, has won the election at his polling unit.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Jegede voted at PU 009, Ward 02 Sacred Heart Primary School, Akure South Local Government Area.

He polled 375 votes to beat the APC candidate, Rotimi Akeredolu, who polled 103 votes.

The ZLP candidate, Agboola Ajayi, scored 11 votes at the unit.

The total registered voters for the unit is 1210.

There was wild jubilation at the unit as the final votes were counted and announced.

Messrs Jegede, Akeredolu and Ajayi are the three leading candidates among the 17 taking part in the election.