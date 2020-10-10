OndoDecides2020: ZLP’s Agboola Ajayi wins polling unit with landslide

The governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi, has won the election in his polling unit.

Mr Ajayi voted at Polling Unit 004, Ward 2 in Kiribo, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state.

At his polling unit, he garnered 395 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party had five votes and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had 13 votes.

Although the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented the names of 17 political parties on the ballot papers, only three are major contenders. These are the ZLP, APC and PDP.

The major contestants are Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Ajayi of the ZLP who is also the state’s deputy governor and Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The final results of the Saturday poll will determine who occupies the governorship seat in Alagbaka government house for the next four years.