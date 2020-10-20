One dead, policeman injured in Kano

By Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

The death of a 17-year-old on Monday sparked off demonstrations by angry youths against the police in Kano.

The youths alleged that the young man simply identified as Saifullahi was killed by the police.

But police spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna, said he was a victim of a clash between the police and thugs.

Haruna said a policeman was injured in the clash.

A source said the 17-year-old was arrested two days ago by police, while he was sleeping at his family home.

“Despite pleas by the people of the community that he was never known for criminal acts, the police held him in their custody until he died,” our source said, adding that the late Saifullahi had been released on bail before police re-arrested and allegedly tortured him to death.

But Haruna, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said the thugs attacked some policemen and freed two suspects they arrested.

“Two suspects were arrested with knives. They were handcuffed and put him into a police patrol vehicle with an officer guarding them.

“When the police team went inside the Quarters for more arrests, the thugs re-grouped and attacked the police officer inside the vehicle and set free the two handcuffed suspects.

“When the team came back, they found the officer lying down in a pool of his blood, as he was stabbed in the chest, stomach and other parts of his body. One other person was also lying down.

“The two victims were rushed to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, Kano, for treatment. Today (yesterday), the other victim was confirmed dead by a medical doctor. The police officer is recuperating at the intensive care unit of the hospital,” Haruna said.

Kano State Commissioner of Police Kano, Habu Sani, ordered for “discreet probe” of the incident by a team of detectives headed by Ado Ibrahim.

Sani sued for calm and appealed to Kano people that whoever has useful information that can help in the investigation of the matter should contact the command.