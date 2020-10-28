one-dies-in-kaduna-covid-19-palliatives-looting

•CACOVID explains delay, govs deny hoarding claims



• CSO urges transparency, Air Force deploys copters in FCT NYSC camp



• ICPC to probe sources of looted items

One person, was on Monday evening, feared killed in Kaduna when hoodlums, in their hundreds, burgled the COVID-19 palliatives’ warehouse of Kaura Local Council in Kagoro, Kaduna State.

The deceased, identified as one Mrs. Esther Mba, was trampled to death during the ensuing stampede that followed the 7:00p.m. raid after security agents opened fire at them.

Confirming the incident, the council secretary, Sunday Tibishi, said no arrest had been made.

THIS came as the private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), yesterday, explained the delay in distributing the relief items to poor and vulnerable families to cushion impact of the virus.

Acting Director of Corporate Communications of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Osita Nwanisobi, who spoke on behalf of the group, noted that the timing of the orders coincided with the lockdowns, resulting in limited movement nationwide and elongation of procurement and distribution proper.

HOWEVER, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has debunked allegations of hoarding



The refutal was contained in a statement issued by the body’s Head of Media and Public Affairs, Abudulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, in Kaduna.



THIS is even as the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) urged accountability and transparency in the disbursement of the items.

In a statement by its Executive Director, Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani), the organisation condemned what it described as “scandalous and inexplicably” non-distribution of the relief materials meant to provide succour to suffering Nigerians.

It regretted that the food items were made to waste in the various storage facilities.

BESIDES, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has vowed to arrest and try perpetrators of Sunday and Monday looting in parts of Adamawa. He gave the threat in Yola, urging security agencies to urgently restore normalcy in the state.

FURTHERMORE, Nigeria Air Force (NAF) has deployed three helicopters to tackle looters that descended on the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) orientation camp in Kubwa, an Abuja suburb, in the early hours of yesterday.

The planes were seen around 10:00a.m. hovering around the facility.



ALSO yesterday, Commander General and Chairman of Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), Umar Bakori, directed all state commanders and their officers to assist security agencies in recovering the loot. He equally ordered the operatives to join the citizens in cleaning up the communities.

IN the meantime, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is to investigate sources of the looted items. Its spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja.