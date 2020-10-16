One dies, three injured as car hits #EndSARS protesters

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

One person has been killed and three others injured as a car rammed into #ENDSARS protesters in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The protesters had gathered in front of the Ondo Governor’s office when a Toyota Camry marked LND 778 GL and two commercial motorcyclists rammed into the crowd.

One person was said to have died on the spot while others were rushed to the hospital.

Ondo Police spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the incident, said family of the deceased has agreed to accept their fate.

He said the family has requested for the body for burial.