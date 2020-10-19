One killed, vehicle set ablaze as hoodlums attack protesters in Abuja

By Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

One Anthony Onome Unuode, an #ENDSARS protester, has died following an attack by suspected hoodlums, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yusuf Mariam, Unuode was attacked on Saturday along Kubwa and sustained injuries that led to death.

The Nation gathered he was stabbed multiple times and later died in a hospital.

Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, in the statement issued on Monday afternoon, ordered a discreet investigation into the incident.

He condemned the clashes between #ENDSARS and proSARS protesters and called for calm.

It read, “The Commissioner of Police FCT Command, CP. Bala Ciroma has called for calm among protesters, following a clash between the ENDSARS and PROSARS protesters at the Central Business District in the early hours of Monday 19th October, 2020.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that no life was lost, however, one vehicle was set ablaze during the clash. In view of this, the Commissioner of Police has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident.

“In another development, the Command wishes to outrightly condemn the violent attack on a protester by unknown hoodlums along Kubwa axis on Saturday 17th October,2020. The hoodlums, who infiltrated the ranks of the ENDSARS protest, attacked one Anthony Onome Unuode ‘m’ and left him with various degrees of injury which eventually resulted in death.

“While urging protesters to be law-abiding remain peaceful in their conduct and shone all forms of violence, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP. Bala Ciroma wishes to reassure residents of his unflinching commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT.

“In case of any emergency or distress call these numbers: 08003913803, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883. To report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line: 09022222352.”