One person shot as gunmen invade polling unit in Akure

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

No fewer than five gun-wielding men reportedly invaded a polling unit, in Akure, the Ondo state capital shooting sporadically to disperse the voting process.

Vanguard gathered that the incident occurred at unit 4, ward 4, Ijomu/Obanla, in Akure South local government

A middle-aged man identified as Gboyega was reportedly shot and was rushed to the hospital on a motorcycle.

Voters, INEC officials, media men, election observers scampered for safety, as the hoodlums continued shooting for several minutes.

The empty shells of dispensed ammunition littered the road where the incident occurred. Men of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense CORPS (NSCDC), later brought the situation under control.

An eye witness Tope, claimed that the thugs were members of one of the two main political parties.

“They came here in there vehicle with guns and started shooting as soon as they came out.

One of them went straight to the victim and shot him at close range.

“The hoodlums are here with us, we know them and the people who sent them. One of them was among this who shot people down the street last week.

“The disturbing side of it is that the security men came, saw them with their guns, and yet allowed them to go. In fact, they escorted them to out,”

The police spokesperson Tee Leo lkoro could not be reached for comment.

