One Week After Receiving Employment Letter, Phone Thieves Kill Son Of Ex-Government Official

Aminu Mohammed Ibrahim, the 38-year-old son of the former Director-General of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim, has been murdered by phone thieves.

Aminu was reportedly stabbed to death in by the suspected phone thieves on Wednesday, October 28, around Kawo in Kaduna North Local Government Area of the state.

According to reports, the deceased, Aminu Mohammed Ibrahim, was flagging down a commercial vehicle when hoodlums lurking around the area stabbed him and made away with his phone.

His elder brother, Kamal Ibrahim, who confirmed the incident on Thursday, October 29, said Aminu was recently employed by Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO)

Aminu received his appointment letter on October 20 and had travelled to Kano for his documentation. He returned to Kaduna on Wednesday night and was trying to get a vehicle home when the hoodlums stabbed him and fled with his phone.



“He arrived sometime between 8:30 and 9:00 pm and while trying to get a taxi, hoodlums stabbed him on the chest, near his heart and made away with his phone. He was taken to hospital and he gave the hospital staff our father’s number and mine to call and inform us but he died while they were treating him,” Kamal said.

