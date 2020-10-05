‘Oniru identifying with Lions Club’

Our Reporter

The District Governor of Lions Club International District 404 A1, Lion Tokunbo Aromolaran, has hailed the Oniru of Iruland, His Royal Majesty Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun ll), for identifying with Lions Club to help the society.

He said the club is known for helping the society, especially the less privileged.

Aromolaran, who spoke at the weekend at the palace of Oba Lawal, during a visit to him, said an eye screening programme was organised by the Region 1 of the club at the palace to help the society.

The Region 1 Chairman, Lion Abiola Oyeleye, said Lions Club is a charity, adding: “This is why eye drugs and glasses were given those who need them, free, after screening was conducted.”

Zone 4 C Chairman Lion Shogo Oloshunde said the eye screening is to commemorate the World Sight Day celebrated every second Thursday in October.

He said the Region 1 of the District 404 A1 comprised 15 Lions Clubs on Victoria Island and Ibeju-Lekki.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Lola Hassan, hailed the Lions Club for organising the programme and praised Oba Lawal for identifying with the club.

Lions Club International District 404 A1 later visited a motherless babies’ home at Lekki and donated items to the inmates.