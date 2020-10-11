Onitsha Dry Port: Ohanaeze extols Buhari, Amaechi

Sunny Nwankwo, Umuahia

THE Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC) Worldwide has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, for giving them the Onitsha Dry Sea Port in Anambra State which was first promised 42 years ago.

The OYC, in a statement jointly signed by its President General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and Secretary General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, described the development as a positive one in the right direction.

The Igbo youth group, which said it witnessed the flag-off of the Pilot Barge Operations from Onitsha River Port to Onne, thanked both President Buhari and Amaechi for the historic feat as it would enhance the economic growth of the region.

The group noted that the number of heavy-duty trucks on the road would be minimized with the Onitsha port becoming operational.

He, therefore, called on Igbo businessmen to make adequate use of the Onne Port, as barge operators would convey containers to Onitsha port.

The group also called on the Abia State government to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Transport to see how they can actualize commencement of operation in Owerrinta Dry Sea Port, Isiala Ngwa South, Abia State, for the benefit of Igbo businessmen residing in Aba and Owerri environs.

“We are aware that Abia State Government and Federal Ministry of Transport are in touch, and hopefully it will be another developmental stride of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government in the Southeast.”